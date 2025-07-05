CM Sarma reviews schemes in Baksa; says 1.8 L households to directly benefit

Guwahati, July 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, announced that approximately 1.8 lakh households in Baksa district will directly benefit from the state government’s flagship welfare schemes.

The announcement came after a comprehensive review meeting with district officials, members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), and cabinet ministers on the third day of his ongoing five-day visit to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“We reviewed five major welfare schemes and their implementation in the region. In Baksa alone, around 45,000 families were already covered under the Orunodoi scheme. We've now increased the number to 60,000, bringing 15,000 additional households under its umbrella,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the scale of outreach, Sarma stated that over 60,000 women from the Baksa and Manas constituencies have been identified as beneficiaries under the Mahila Udyomita scheme.

He also noted significant progress in the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Assam initiative, under which 1,200 youth in Baksa will each receive Rs 2 lakh this year to promote self-employment.

“Last year, 400 youths from Baksa received Rs 1 lakh each under this scheme. I’m happy to share that 60 of them have already progressed to availing Mudra or PMEGP loans and are now eligible for a second installment of Rs 1 lakh,” he said.

Some of the scheme’s early success stories have already emerged in Baksa, with beneficiaries reporting annual earnings of up to Rs 6 lakh, thanks to the support received through the programme, he added.

In addition, Sarma said 4,000 new ration cards will soon be issued across Baksa and Manas, and that a review of Eti Koli Duti Paat welfare scheme implementation was also carried out for workers of Fatemabad and Dumahi Tea Estates.

“All these schemes will be executed this month itself, with full coordination between BTC members and cabinet ministers,” the Chief Minister assured.

Sarma expressed satisfaction at being able to visit districts in the BTR and personally take stock of developmental progress and challenges on the ground.