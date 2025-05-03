CM Sarma reviews NEET preparations, enforces strict measures to prevent malpractice

Guwahati, May 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed preparations ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be conducted on Sunday

The Chief Minister shared that strict measures have been enforced to prevent unfair practices. He also informed that senior officials have been deployed to all districts ahead of the exam.

Taking to his microblogging website, the Chief Minister shared, “Reviewed last minute preparations before tomorrow's NEET 2025 exams. We are enforcing strict measures this time to ensure no malpractice and selection of only deserving candidates in this exam. Special teams headed by Sr. Officials have been dispatched to all districts.”

Earlier in March, Sarma announced that the NEET entrance exams in Assam this year will be conducted exclusively in government schools.he noted that the decision received approval from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following his request.

The Chief Minister also expressed concerns about conducting the medical entrance examination in private educational establishments, fearing possible irregularities and compromise in the integrity of the examination.

“Comprehensive verification including fraudulent candidates, Aadhaar, biometric authentication shall be implemented. While not discrediting previous NEET selections, we aim to ensure enhanced scrutiny this year,” Sarma had emphasised.

The Chief Minister further stated that the district administration and police, including district commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs), have been instructed to implement stringent surveillance measures in their respective districts to ensure fairness for meritorious students

Earlier, the Assam cabinet resolved to petition the Centre to ensure fair and transparent conduct of NEET by allocating centres exclusively in government-operated schools.