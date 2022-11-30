CM Sarma provides financial assistance to Doloo TE labourers

Silchar, Nov 30: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for road widening and providing guard wall to protect both sides of Rangirkhal at Silchar.



On the sidelines of the cabinet meeting which was held here, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the project which amounts to Rs 4206.00 lakh under the city infrastructure development fund and has been funded by Department of Housing and Urban Affairs Assam.



Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, Minister of Tourism and Guardian Minister for Cachar district Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister of Transport and Excise Parimal Suklabaidya, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty were among others present at the ceremony.



Later, speaking to the media, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty expressed hope that such an important step will go a long way in transforming Silchar and plugging the infrastructural gaps in the days ahead.



Interestingly, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each as a part of the Government's commitment to provide financial assistance to the labourers of Doloo Tea garden which was in the thick of action following the Government move to go ahead with uprooting of tea bushes for construction of greenfield airport.

As many as 1,296 beneficiaries of Doloo Tea Garden were enlisted to receive the cheques.

Four labourers of the garden were handed over the cheques ceremoniously.

During the cheque distribution ceremony, Chief Minister expressed his concern for the labourers of the garden assured that the Doloo Tea garden labourers will be given financial support even under Orunodoi schemes as well.

