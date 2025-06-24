CM Sarma proposes permanent Army base in Dhubri, says 150 arrested over beef row

Dhubri, June 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said that the BJP-led government is exploring the possibility of setting up a permanent Indian Army base near Dhubri town to strengthen the security infrastructure in the sensitive border district.

Sarma was in Dhubri to assess the prevailing law and order situation following recent communal unrest triggered by the alleged dumping of beef near temple premises.

He chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House to discuss the region’s peace and security framework.

“We are exploring the option of establishing a permanent Indian Army base to bolster the security apparatus in this sensitive district,” the Chief Minister told reporters after the meeting.

While stating that the law and order situation in the district is now under control, Sarma said the government is maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent any flare-ups.

He informed that 150 individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent communal unrest in the district.

“Our zero-tolerance policy is yielding results. We have apprehended 150 anti-social elements. But we are not letting our guard down against communal forces,” he said.

Sarma also revealed that Mintu Ali, the alleged mastermind behind the unrest, has been identified and is currently absconding. He urged Ali to surrender immediately, warning of stringent action if he fails to do so.

The Chief Minister further directed local authorities to strictly enforce laws related to the sale and consumption of beef.

“In Dhubri, beef is sold in many hotels. Shopkeepers must shut their shops voluntarily. If not, police will intervene. No beef consumption will be allowed within a five-kilometre radius of temples or Gurdwaras,” he said.

Highlighting alleged administrative lapses, Sarma said 1,460 cattle had recently entered Dhubri from neighbouring states ahead of Bakri Eid, blaming the Animal Husbandry Department for issuing unauthorised permissions.

“Action will be taken against the concerned department officials,” he asserted.

Taking a political swipe at Opposition leaders, Sarma questioned the leadership of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and said that an investigation is ongoing into the Nabin Bangla case.

“If Rakibul Hussain were a true leader, he wouldn’t need to challenge the government. We are making progress and will see results soon,” he said.

This was Sarma’s second visit to Dhubri in a week. He had earlier toured the town on June 13, at the height of the beef controversy.