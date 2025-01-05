CM Sarma meets industrialists in Mumbai ahead of Feb’s Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Guwahati, Jan. 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in Mumbai for a three-day visit to engage with industry leaders and explore investment opportunities ahead of the “Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025” scheduled for February 24-25.

The event, expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to position Assam as a premier destination for business and innovation.

On Saturday, Sarma met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, executives from Tata Group companies, and Sun Pharma Executive Director Aalok Shanghvi.

Sharing the updates on a micro-blogging platform, Sarma revealed he had extended invitations to the industrialists to participate in the Summit.

The Mumbai visit includes a road show to attract potential investors to Assam. Similar promotional events are also planned in Bhutan, UAE, UK, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore to position Assam on the global investment map.

Earlier in December, Sarma visited Bhutan, where he invited Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay to attend the conclave.

The summit aims to create a robust ecosystem for business and innovation in Assam by simplifying access to capital, cutting bureaucratic hurdles, and fostering sectors like manufacturing, IT, renewable energy, and tourism.

Highlighting the state’s vision, Sarma said the investments would not only bolster Assam’s economy but also create significant employment opportunities for the youth.

Despite the ambitious roadmap, Sarma tempered expectations for the summit, citing investor caution due to the upcoming state assembly elections.

Speaking to the press in Guwahati on New Year’s Day, he said, “Investors are a little apprehensive, wondering whether the government will secure another term.”

However, the Chief Minister remains optimistic about Assam’s future. “The years 2026 and 2027 will be decisive for the state,” he said, hinting at long-term plans for economic transformation beyond the electoral cycle.