CM Sarma makes a slew of announcements at the end of 2024

Guwahati, Dec. 27: Assam Chief Minister, on Thursday, said that the Government of Assam and a few banks will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 1 to ensure that the families of any government employee who dies in the course of employment will be given an insurance of Rs 5-10 lakhs.

“On January 1, the State Bank of India, the Union Bank of India, and other banks will sign an MoU with the Government of Assam and the cabinet decision will be implemented from January 1 onwards,” the Chief Minister said on a social media platform.

This insurance will be over and above the assistance that the government will be providing the family.

“If the employee loses their life because of accident-related case, the family will receive Rs 1 crore, and if accident leads to permanent disability, the family will receive Rs 70 lakh,” the Chief Minister added.

This is one of the few initiatives that will be implemented from January 1 onwards.

The Chief Minister added that the portal for mutual transfer will be opened on January 1 and applications can be filed till February 28.

“After applications are filed on this portal for employees of the same pay scale and same department, we will try to ensure that the mutual transfers are carried out. The mutual transfer will be carried through a computerised and transparent process,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also added that applications for the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Abhiyan will also be received from January 1 onwards.

“Currently 1,54,000 students have filed their applications for Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. This year, we plan to grant to 75,000 youths Rs 1 lakh in the first instalment and the other Rs 1 lakh in the second instalment. The 1,54,000 applicants have submitted their registration and will be able to file their applications from January 1 on the portal,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister has also urged the writers to write on themes that invite the younger generation to read books.

“The coming year will be celebrated as the Year of Books by the Government of Assam. From December 27 onwards, the Assam Book Fair will be jointly organised by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association in Khanapara Veterinary College Field. I also urge the writers to write about things that bring hope. Writings of despair and revolutions in some way repel the readers from reading books. Instead of this, I urge writers to write on our glorious past, the various events in our society, and the future of a hopeful tomorrow for a hopeful Bharat. I urge them to choose good topics that will invite the young generation to read books,” the Chief Minister said.