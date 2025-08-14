CM Sarma launches Rs 576-Cr projects on Nalbari District Day

Nalbari, Aug 14: With an aim to boost, the infrastructure sector in Nalbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of Nalbari District Day, unveiled a series of developmental projects worth Rs 576 crore.

A major highlight of the day was the long-awaited inauguration of the Borukura Railway Overbridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 69 crore and officially named after Kumar Bhaskar Varma, a revered historical figure and king of the region.

Initiated during the tenure of former MLA Ashok Sharma, the bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion for those entering Nalbari town.

“Today, we have launched projects worth Rs 576 crore for the people of Nalbari. Among them, the Kumar Bhaskar Vsrma Overbridge stands as a tribute to one of our most revered national heroes. We will continue to work in honour of such great personalities,” Sarma said, during a press briefing at the Gordon Higher Secondary School playground.













Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration of Kumar Bhaskar Varma overbridge.





In addition to the overbridge, the Chief Minister inaugurated several other key facilities, including new electrical substations at Gopal Bazar, Balitara, Chatma, and Milan Bazar.

Under the Chief Minister’s Upgraded Paved Road Construction Scheme, 37 newly built paved roads were opened to the public. A new solid waste management project was also launched to improve sanitation in the district.

Marking District Day, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for multiple initiatives - The Ghograpar overbridge, a safe drinking water supply scheme for Nalbari town, an Urban Forest Project aiming to plant 30,000 saplings across the town, a new auditorium, a modern clock tower, high-mast smart streetlights, and a Rs 30-crore Water Resources Department project—altogether covering 20 new ventures.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by local MLA and Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Narayan Deka.