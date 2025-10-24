CM Sarma launches economic empowerment drive for 20,000 women in Sribhumi

Silchar, October 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a major economic empowerment drive in Ramkrishna Nagar under Ratabari LAC, distributing cheques to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). The initiative, part of the government’s flagship Lakhpati Didi mission, aims to make rural women self-reliant micro-entrepreneurs.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister said that nearly 20,000 women from Ratabari and Ramkrishnanagar would receive Rs 10,000 each under the MMUA scheme. “This is not just financial assistance; it is an investment in the dreams and determination of women who will shape Assam’s future economy,” Sarma said.

Encouraging women to take up entrepreneurship and income-generating activities, he added, “If the women of this constituency remain committed and dedicated, they, too, can become Lakhpati Didis. Our government wants to ensure that every woman in Assam has the opportunity to earn with dignity.”

The MMUA scheme is designed to foster entrepreneurship among women’s self-help groups, helping them build small-scale businesses and sustainable livelihoods. Sarma noted that the initiative aligns with the state’s broader vision of financial inclusion and rural transformation.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Orunodoi assistance scheme—which provides monthly financial support to women from low-income households—will see an upward revision early next year, further enhancing household income stability.

Praising Ratabari MLA Bijoy Malakar for his dedication, Sarma highlighted that development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore have already been implemented in the constituency. “Ratabari has set an example in development and community participation,” he said.

Sarma also announced that a major development project for Son Beel, Asia’s second-largest wetland, is under consideration, assuring his personal intervention for its early execution.

Reaffirming his government’s focus on grassroots empowerment, he said that the MMUA and Lakhpati Didi initiatives would together build a foundation for an economically self-reliant Assam, where women lead the state’s progress through enterprise, skill, and resilience.