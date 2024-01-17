CM Sarma launches distribution of ration cards to over 42 Lakh beneficiaries

Guwahati, Jan 17: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday officially launched the ceremonial distribution of ration cards to over 42 lakh new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The event was held in the Boripara locality of Guwahati, where CM Sarma termed it a milestone event in the current government's regime.

According to reports, around 42,85,745 new beneficiaries will be covered under the NFSA in the state, and ceremonial distribution of ration cards will be held across Assam.

Furthermore, CM Sarma mentioned that every member of ration card-holder families is eligible for a monthly allocation of 5 kg of rice without any cost.

Moreover, the chief minister also stated that this benefit is available every month during the “anna sewa saptah” and that for this month, the benefit shall be available until January 31.









अन्न सेवा से जन सेवा



Today marks a new beginning for Assam as over 4 million new people will now be covered with Ration Cards which will ensure food security as well as health assurance to the beneficiaries.



This fulfills another key commitment of our Govt in its stride… pic.twitter.com/OUEh9x2kV3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 16, 2024



