CM Sarma launches campaign to plant 1 crore saplings in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 17: Seeking to set a new world record by planting one crore saplings on Sunday in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government will target improving its own record by planting 8 crore seedlings next year and another 10 crore saplings in 2025.

He said the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' will increase green cover as well as boost the local economy as commercial trees will mostly be planted during the exercises.

''Today, we will be planting one crore saplings in the state and we are looking forward to setting a new world record in this regard,'' Sarma said, kicking off the drive at the state secretariat in the morning.

He said next year the state government will attempt to plant three crore saplings in non-forest areas and another five crore in forest areas, while in 2025, the attempt will be for 5 crore seedlings each in non-forest and forest areas.

Sarma said the state has attempted to set nine world records during the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan', which was started on September nine and will culminate on Sunday.

The records range from the longest spiral of potted plants to the highest number of plantation by a team in one hour to the largest mosaic created by saplings.

Observers from the Guinness Book are in the state to witness the attempts at the records.

The CM said about 70 lakh people have been involved in the plantation drive and it will promote love for trees and the environment among the masses.