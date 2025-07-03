CM Sarma kicks off five-day BTR tour, vows faster welfare rollout before polls

Udalguri, July 3: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls approaching, the Assam government is stepping up its efforts in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), launching district-wise review visits to fast-track development work and welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who began his five-day tour of the region from Udalguri on Thursday, said the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Districts (BTAD) are lagging behind other regions of the state in finalising beneficiary lists for several schemes.

“In other parts of Assam, beneficiary lists are ready, but BTAD is a bit behind. That’s why I’ve decided to personally visit all five BTAD districts to review progress,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that he would be visiting Tamulpur on Friday, followed by Baksa, Kokrajhar (on July 8), and Chirang (on July 9). “These visits will help us identify gaps and accelerate implementation,” he said.

Among the key announcements was the expansion of Orunodoi 3.0. “Earlier, Udalguri had 58,000 beneficiaries under Orunodoi. We’re now increasing that to 1.18 lakh families. This scheme is meant to directly support the poorest and most vulnerable,” Sarma said.

He also announced that the Mukhya Mantri Mohila Udyomita Scheme will be launched in August. “Self-help groups will receive Rs 10,000 each to promote women’s entrepreneurship. In Udalguri, about 1.07 lakh women will benefit,” the CM said.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Assam Scheme, approximately 2,500 youths from Udalguri have already been identified to receive financial and skill development support.

The Chief Minister said Thursday’s meeting in Udalguri went beyond political lines and included leaders from the BJP, UPPL, and BPF to ensure that eligible families receive benefits from the welfare schemes.

“This was a political meeting too — BJP, UPPL, and BPF leaders were all present. We discussed development in detail. More than 2 lakh families in Udalguri alone will benefit from various schemes,” the Chief Minister assured.

He noted that the government has already sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore for road infrastructure in BTAD, and pending roads will be completed.

“We’ve set targets to complete all major work before the elections. From August, women will start receiving financial benefits; Orunodoi 3.0 will roll out from September 10; and tea garden workers will begin getting their promised benefits from October. Around 50,000 youths will also receive employment support,” he said.

Sarma also revealed that the government is working with neighbouring Bhutan to resolve the region’s water issues.

“Bhutan has agreed to allow us to bring water from their reservoirs to Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur. Two such projects have already been completed, and three more are in the pipeline. This will greatly benefit agriculture and drinking water supply in these areas,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to peace in the region, Sarma said, “We aim to ensure both development and peace in BTAD. The BTC elections will be held before Durga Puja. The Secretary will assess the ground situation based on inputs from observers before a final decision is taken.”