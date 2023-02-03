84 years of service to the nation
Assam

CM Sarma interacts with State's NCC & NSS contingent in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
CM Sarma interacts with States NCC & NSS contingent in Guwahati
Guwahati, Feb 3: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday had an interaction session with NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who took part in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

The event took place at Taj Vivanta, in Guwahati.

During the session, the cadets along with the volunteers discussed their experiences with the selection process, training sessions, etc. with CM Sarma.

Furthermore, during his speech, Sarma mentioned that NCC should be made compulsory for everyone.




The Assam Tribune


