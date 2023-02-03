CM Sarma interacts with State's NCC & NSS contingent in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 3: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday had an interaction session with NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who took part in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

The event took place at Taj Vivanta, in Guwahati.

During the session, the cadets along with the volunteers discussed their experiences with the selection process, training sessions, etc. with CM Sarma.

Furthermore, during his speech, Sarma mentioned that NCC should be made compulsory for everyone.





