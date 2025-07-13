CM Sarma inspects Golaghat flood situation; pledges erosion control measures

Jorhat, July 13: The second wave of floods has taken a serious toll on the state, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Golaghat district on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister highlighted that 31 villages in the district have been affected by the floods and that relief camps have been established.

“Thirty-one villages have been affected by floods. We had established 4 relief camps, although only one relief camp is functional now,” the Chief Minister told the press on Sunday.

Sarma added that he has been monitoring the flood situation in Golaghat and has been in contact with the district administration on the same.

“Today, I have come to inspect the situation here,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added that he interacted with the locals who raised their concerns, particularly about soil erosion.

“The locals have highlighted that soil erosion is causing them a lot of problems. They have urged us to address this issue. I will try my best to take steps in this direction at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.













The Chief Minister interacting with some children in Golaghat while taking stock of the flood situation in the district (AT Photo)

The Chief Minister also noted that medical teams are on alert to control the outbreak of diseases that commonly occur after floods.

“Particularly after floods, we often see a spike in water borne diseases. I have interacted with the doctors here, and they have taken measures to control any outbreak or spread of diseases. They are prepared for any eventuality,” the Chief Minister added, noting that pregnant women in the flood-affected areas are encouraged to opt for institutional deliveries to ensure safety.

Notably, the devastating second wave of floods in Assam has claimed two lives in Golaghat district so far, with one person drowning on Wednesday and another confirmed dead on Thursday.

Golaghat district remains one of the worst-hit regions, as the Dhansiri River continues to flow above danger levels at several points, including Numaligarh and Golaghat town.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on a microblogging site, highlighting that the floods in Golaghat have been caused by heavy rainfall upstream.