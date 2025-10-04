CM Sarma inaugurates Rs 177-Cr commando battalion camp at Pabhoi in Biswanath

Biswanath, Sept 4: With the aim of enhancing the capabilities of Assam Police and transforming it into a smart, modern, and efficient force, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Commando Battalion Camp at Diring in the Pabhoi region of Biswanath district, close to the Assam-Arunachal border.

The facility is the fifth commando battalion campus to be set up under the state government’s initiative to modernize and strengthen the Assam Police.

Among the five districts where such commando battalion camps are being developed—Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Charaideo, Sadiya, and Biswanath—the Biswanath unit is the first to be completed and inaugurated.

Built on 218 bighas of land at an estimated cost of Rs 177 crore, the ultra-modern facility is designed to accommodate up to 400 personnel.

The campus is equipped with modern infrastructure, including a helipad, sports and parade grounds, a community centre, namghar, a modern computer laboratory, a school for the children of police personnel, a 10-bed hospital for officers and families, and advanced fire safety systems, among other utilities.

“In 2021, we created five new commando battalions in Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Charaideo, Sadiya, and Biswanath. Today, with the inauguration of the fifth battalion campus at Pabhoi, it is indeed a proud moment for Assam Police and for the state,” said Chief Minister Sarma during the event.

The date of the inauguration carried historical weight. On September 4, 2009, 12 innocent civilians lost their lives in a massacre carried out by National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) militants in Bhimajuli, barely three kilometres from the new battalion site.

Sixteen years later, the inauguration of the commando camp stands as a symbol of resilience and transformation in the region.

“Today, there are no militants in this region. Roads have been developed, the environment has changed—this is living proof that under the BJP regime, Assam has undergone significant transformation,” the Chief Minister added.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Director General of Assam Police Harmeet Singh, MP Ranjit Dutta, Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, and MLAs Pramod Borthakur, Utpal Bora, and Diganta Ghatowal, among others.





