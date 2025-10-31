CM Sarma inaugurates Lakhimpur B.Sc nursing college, lays base for 205-bed hospital

North Lakhimpur, Oct 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the B.Sc Nursing College under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation at North Lakhimpur and performed the Bhoomipujan for a 205-bed Super-Speciality Hospital to be built at the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Sarma said the new B.Sc Nursing College would play a crucial role in strengthening Assam’s healthcare delivery system and empowering young women from the northern parts of the Brahmaputra Valley with access to professional nursing education.

“Today, we have integrated nursing into Lakhimpur’s Cancer Hospital and inaugurated the B.Sc Nursing College. This college will hold great significance in nursing education for girls living across the northern parts of Assam,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Super-Speciality Hospital project, estimated to cost over Rs 200 crore, marks a significant step toward making advanced medical education and healthcare facilities available within the state.

“We have already started Lakhimpur Medical College, but now it’s time to introduce postgraduate and super-speciality courses so that students can pursue higher medical education right here,” Dr. Sarma noted.

He further announced an additional Rs 100 crore investment in medical equipment, taking the total project cost to nearly Rs 300 crore, and said the new facility would allow students to begin super-speciality education in medical sciences at Lakhimpur.

Reiterating the state government’s vision for comprehensive healthcare expansion, the Chief Minister announced that B.Sc Nursing Colleges would be set up in all 17 cancer care hospitals across Assam. He also spoke about plans to expand Lakhimpur Medical College with new departments and establish new civil and district hospitals in Dhekiajuli and Narayanpur.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for nine major projects worth Rs 183 crore in Doomdooma, covering infrastructure, education, sports, and flood management. These include a sports complex at Doomdooma College, new school buildings at Kakajan and Arunodoi high schools, flood protection projects, a new RCC bridge over the Doomdooma River, and upgradation of Old A.T. Road.

Dr. Sarma also inaugurated the road connecting National Highway 37 to Dariyabeti under the Mukhyamantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Asoni, aimed at improving regional connectivity.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Rs 40 lakh statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Khelmati and the Rs 2.87 crore Gaurav Path stretching from Shiv Mandir on NH-15 to North Lakhimpur College Chariali.