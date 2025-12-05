CM Sarma inaugurates ACA Stadium in Umrangsho, unveils vision for sports growth

Umrangsho, Dec 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the new Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Umrangsho, calling it a landmark addition to Dima Hasao’s sporting landscape and a boost for nurturing young talent in the hill district.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Sarma said the region would soon have both a cricket and a football stadium located close to each other, ensuring comprehensive sports infrastructure for local youth.

“There will be a cricket stadium and nearby there will be a football stadium, Umrangsho will get both,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the newly inaugurated stadium, set against scenic hill backdrops, will offer a world-class experience to as many as 15,000 spectators.

Sarma also said the government would work towards organising a major cricket match next year featuring top Indian players.

To support this, he announced plans to request the installation of floodlights at the stadium so that matches can be held at night.

Explaining the broader sports expansion vision, he said a synthetic running track cannot be built inside the cricket stadium due to design constraints, but will be developed in the upcoming football stadium.

This, he noted, would help local youth preparing for competitive tests.

“More than 100 youths from Dima Hasao got appointments in Assam Police this year. With 5,000 new vacancies coming up, they will be able to practise running and training on the new track and field,” he said.

Emphasising the district’s sporting potential, Sarma said Dima Hasao could produce national-level athletes with proper support.

“Assam has enormous talent. If we give youth the right facilities, then in the next 5–10 years a player like Virat Kohli can emerge from Dima Hasao,” he said, adding that facilities at the Umrangsho stadium will continue to be upgraded to encourage promising cricketers.