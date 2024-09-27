CM Sarma hits back at K'taka Minister for opposing semiconductor unit in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 27: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks regarding the setting up of semiconductor manufacturing plants in Assam.

Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, allegedly claimed that Assam is not suitable to support a semiconductor sector.

Taking to the microblogging website Kharge wrote, “Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have an ecosystem of skills there. They don't have an ecosystem of research there. They don't have an ecosystem of incubation. They don't have a system of ecosystem of innovation.”

In response to Kharge’s comment the chief minister wrote, “Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development.”

Defending Kharge's statement the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) wrote, “@PriyankKharge is factually correct that we do not have a semiconductor ecosystem. But that is all the reason to build it. Feeling deprived is a natural human emotion. But that doesn't mean we have to mock him.”

The chief minister asked the Assam Congress leaders to reject such "divisive thinking" and support the state's legitimate development and advancement.

Earlier on August 8, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the proposed semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

The proposed plant has an investment of 27,000 crore rupees, and the Assam Chief Minister remarked that the state is set to become the next global electronic hub, as it will generate thousands of jobs and boost its economy. Sarma remarked that this was a milestone in Assam's industrial development.





