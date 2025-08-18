CM Sarma hails NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan as veteran statesman

Guwahati, August 18: Congratulating Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the vice president's post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said the nominee is a statesman who has served the country in various roles.

On behalf of the people of Assam, the CM extended heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan's nomination, calling it an excellent decision by BJP’s top brass.

"The Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Thiru C P Radhakrishnan is a veteran statesman who has diligently served the nation in numerous roles. Both as Governor and as Parliamentarian, serving the people was his foremost priority," Sarma said in a post on social media.

Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation. Nadda hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan began his public life as an RSS swayamsevak, rising to the State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

A two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore (1998, 1999), he chaired the Standing Committee on Textiles and served on the committees for PSUs and Finance.

In July 2024, Radhakrishnan assumed office as Maharashtra’s Governor, having previously held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

With over four decades in politics and governance, he is regarded as a seasoned leader with deep roots in Tamil Nadu’s polity and the BJP’s organisational framework.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.

With inputs from PTI