CM Sarma, Governor hail astronaut Shukla’s ISS Mission as boost to Gaganyaan

Guwahati, June 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said that astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station (ISS) is a proud moment for India and his experiences would be very useful for the country's upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on the other hand, said that Group Captain Shukla's journey added a new glorious chapter to the Indian space history.

Sarma, in a post on social media, said, "Bharat in space. An astronomical leap forward and a proud moment for India as Group Captain Shubhangshu Shukla makes his sojourn to the International Space Station aboard #Axiom4 mission."

Acharya, in another post, said, "Under 'Axiom Mission 4', Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's space expedition is a new flight of India's scientific capabilities and the dreams and hopes of 1.4 billion Indians."

Limits are confined only to maps, while humanity's flight and its possibilities are boundless -- this mission, involving astronauts from India, the USA, Poland and Hungary conveys precisely this message, Acharya said.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for this historic expedition, he added.

Shukla scripted history by embarking on a space odyssey along with three others to the ISS as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space on Wednesday, 41 years after astronaut Rakesh Sharma's spaceflight onboard a Russian spacecraft.

