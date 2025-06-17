CM, Gaurav slam ONGC over Sivsagar gas leak; contractor likely to face probe

Sivasagar, June 17: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)'s struggle to contain the gas leak at Bhatiapar Barichuk village in Sivasagar entered the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The ongoing crisis has prompting high-level visits from both the state government and Opposition leaders.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi both visited the affected site and the relief camp on Monday.

Speaking to the press, CM Sarma termed the situation “alarming” and promised full support to affected families, including financial compensation.

“ONGC cannot be allowed to shirk responsibility. I have directed Industries Minister Bimal Bora to monitor the situation, and if necessary, I will escalate this matter to the ONGC Chairman and even the Prime Minister,” Sarma said.

Sarma also indicated that the role of SK Petro, a private contractor engaged by ONGC, would be probed.

“We will investigate how such a hazardous operation was outsourced, and whether safety protocols were followed,” he said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, meanwhile, hit out at ONGC for what he called “a complete abdication of responsibility”.

Criticising the outsourcing of high-risk operations to private firms with questionable safety records, Gogoi demanded an independent probe.

“Why was the local MP not informed? Why weren’t safety audits made public? This is a failure of both governance and corporate accountability,” Gogoi said.

In a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on June 16, Gogoi called for third-party air quality monitoring, an independent audit, and transparent compensation mechanisms.

The incident, which began on June 12 at 11:30 am, was caused by an explosion during an oil and gas exploration operation, leaving hundreds displaced and local residents grappling with serious health concerns.

The APCC chief highlighted complaints from residents about dizziness, headaches, and respiratory problems due to prolonged exposure to the gas leak.

“Livelihoods have come to a halt. People have abandoned their homes, cattle and crops. The government must act decisively,” Gogoi said.

With growing calls for accountability, environmental oversight, and transparent relief, both the state and central governments are under mounting pressure to contain the crisis and prevent further damage to life, property, and public trust.