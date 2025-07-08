CM Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi trade barbs over KAAC CEM’s under-construction house

Guwahati, July 7: A war of words has broken out between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi over alleged corruption linked to the under-construction house of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.

On Monday, Chief Minister Sarma asserted that any attempt to discredit Karbi Anglong by individuals “acting at the behest of hostile forces like Pakistan” would not hold ground.

His comments came a day after state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi released a video shot in front of an under-construction building in Diphu, which he claimed was owned by a "close friend" of the chief minister.

Gogoi alleged corruption behind the construction of the property but did not directly name the owner.

While refraining from naming Gogoi, Sarma said that nothing would “dampen the spirit of progress” in Karbi Anglong or among its people.

“Sri Tuliram Ronghang is a respected leader who rose from a humble Karbi village to become the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Under his stewardship, the region has seen unprecedented development, along with lasting peace and stability,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

Gogoi, in his earlier post, had compared the Diphu structure to the controversial bungalow of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dubbed the "sheesh mahal" by the BJP during last year’s Delhi Assembly election campaign.

He alleged that the Diphu building was “much bigger” than the so-called "sheesh mahal".

Defending Ronghang, Sarma said Diphu had emerged as one of the most developed district headquarters in Assam, “a testament to his vision and dedication to the Karbi people.”

“Attempts to defame or discredit a leader of his stature, especially by individuals acting at the behest of hostile forces like Pakistan, will not dampen the spirit of progress,” Sarma said—an apparent reference to Gogoi, whom he has previously targeted over alleged links to Pakistan via his British wife.

“The people of Karbi Anglong remain united and committed to safeguarding the hard-earned peace and continuing their journey towards greater progress,” Sarma added.

Hitting back, Gogoi posted on social media, “Today Himanta Biswa Sarma is busy defending people who have looted money through government schemes meant for cattle, are involved in coal and supari syndicates, and have built mansions bigger than Delhi’s sheesh mahal.”

“His certificate of clean chit has zero value. The people of Assam will oust the Sardar of loot and corruption and his gang,” the Congress leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed.

