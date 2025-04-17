CM Sarma eyes national spotlight for Karbi Anglong, flags off ₹100 Cr projects

Diphu, April 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, declared that Karbi Anglong is witnessing unparalleled development, asserting that the region will soon be counted “among the best districts in the country”.

Addressing a massive public gathering at a Diphu Government Boys School playground, the Chief Minister said, “The amount of developmental work going on in Karbi Anglong is the highest in the state. Very soon, we will transform these districts into one of the best in India.”

Underscoring the government’s commitment to infrastructure growth, Sarma dedicated a slew of connectivity projects worth Rs 100 crore to the people of the region.

These include the improvement of a 1.85 km road from NH-329 to KAPTA Office via Rengbonghom School at a cost of Rs 7.25 crore, construction of a 22-km road from Birola (Taralangso) to Rongkimi near NH-36, and the setting up of a grand welcome gate for Karbi Anglong at Lahorijan.

The Chief Minister also set a timeline for key institutional developments. “During my next visit, we will announce the completion of the veterinary college, Sainik School, agriculture College, and a degree college,” he said.

Turning to healthcare, Sarma revealed that the region’s upcoming cancer hospital is expected to be ready by January 2026.

In a move welcomed with applause, he announced a salary hike for Anganwadi workers and helpers from October 1, along with a one-time financial assistance package.

“We are also exploring ways to reduce LPG prices for economically weaker sections. We are working on those lines,” he added.

Stressing on the need to build an academically enriching atmosphere, the Chief Minister urged the youth to take advantage of the region’s expanding educational infrastructure.

“We are establishing many institutions here, but for them to succeed, we must also create an environment that supports academic excellence,” he said.