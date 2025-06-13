CM Sarma expresses concerns over encroachment of 15,000 bighas of satra lands

Guwahati, June 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep concern over the large-scale encroachment of land belonging to the state’s Satras—monastic institutions founded by saints Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev to promote Neo-Vaishnavite values.

In a post on social media, Sarma emphasised that Satras are more than religious centres—they are crucial cultural, spiritual, and educational hubs.

“Satras are the soul of our civilisation,” he wrote, highlighting their role in preserving Assam’s classical art forms like Borgeet, Sattriya dance, traditional plays such as Chali, Jhumura, and Dashavatar, along with ancient manuscripts and historical archives.

Referring to findings by the Assam Satra Land Problem Monitoring and Investigation Commission, Sarma revealed that over 15,288 bighas of land have been illegally encroached across the state. The worst-hit district is Barpeta, with over 7,137 bighas under encroachment. Other significantly affected districts include Bajali, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Majuli, and Dhubri.

“This is the harsh reality we face,” the Chief Minister said. “But despite the pain, we are determined to protect our roots.”

He further stressed that safeguarding Satras is a collective responsibility, not just the government's duty.

“Together, we will restore and protect every inch of what belongs to our heritage,” he added.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Satra Aayog, formed in November 2021 to assess issues related to Satra lands, submitted its final report to the Chief Minister at Lok Sewa Bhawan. The Aayog, chaired by MLA Pradip Hazarika with MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as members, visited 126 Satras and submitted several key recommendations.

Thanking the Aayog, Sarma said the report would be studied thoroughly and announced plans to set up a permanent Satra Aayog with financial and administrative powers to work for the welfare of the Satras.

However, he cautioned that empowering all 922 Satras may be difficult for the government alone, and urged the public to join hands in preserving the legacy and supporting the mission of these historic institutions.