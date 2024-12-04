CM Sarma proposes infra projects worth ₹1 lakh crore to Prime Minister Modi

Guwahati, Dec. 4: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the concluding day of his three-day visit to New Delhi, revealed that he discussed infrastructure projects valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh crore with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers.

“I met Prime Minister Modi, and I must tell you, infrastructure projects worth ₹1 lakh crore are at various stages of implementation with the Central Government,” the Chief Minister said after a virtual cabinet meeting with his ministers on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also announced an ambitious road project—an express highway connecting Guwahati to Barapani and Barapani to Silchar. Sarma said the estimated budget for this project is Rs 25,000 crore.

“We have been working on a significant project that will enable travel from Guwahati to Silchar and back within a single day. It will allow one to reach Barapani in 1.5 hours and Panchgram in the next 3.5 hours. We have presented this vision to the Prime Minister,” he added.

Detailing other projects, Sarma said, “We are working on increasing the refining capacity of the Bongaigaon Refinery by 5 million metric tonnes. Additionally, the Namrup Fertiliser Company will undergo expansion, for which we have requested Rs 10,000 crore.”

He also highlighted the Guwahati Ring Road project and the Narengi-Kurua bridge, for which the Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone before February’s Investment and Infrastructure Summit.

“Around the same time, we hope to discuss the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and see the completion of the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel,” Sarma said. He also mentioned a proposed bridge connecting Morigaon to Darrang over the Brahmaputra.

Other projects include the construction of two satellite cities within Guwahati, and a dedicated railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu in Bhutan.

“These are ambitious projects we discussed with the Prime Minister. Modi Ji has assured us that even if the entire list of proposed projects is not realised, he will do everything possible for the people of Assam,” Sarma said, adding that the lead-up to February 25 is an exciting time for the state.

“We are hopeful of achieving significant milestones before the summit on February 25,” the Chief Minister concluded.