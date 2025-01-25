CM Sarma courts Japan for academic alliances & youth employment

Guwahati, Jan 25: On the last day of his three-day tour to Japan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday held a meeting with representatives from Japan's leading universities in Tokyo and asked them to explore linkages with Assam-based universities, particularly through joint degree courses, student exchange programmes, and collaboration in research and skilling.

The Chief Minister during the meeting also spoke about providing more educational opportunities to the students from Assam and the rest of the country, as well as creating more pathways for students in Assam to access Japan's university network.

Earlier, Sarma met Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister Akiko Ikuina as he exchanged his views with her on a wide range of issues concerning Assam and Japan. The minister greeted Sarma in Assamese on his arrival.

During the meeting, she conveyed to the Chief Minister Japan's intention of offering India, particularly Assam's young and skilled workforce, job opportunities in Japan. Sarma said the friendly bilateral ties between the two countries are the cornerstones for making the lives of people living in both nations better.

During his Japan tour, Sarma held a series of meetings with the ministers and industry players to create and strengthen the ties for mutual benefit.

He met Terutoshi Hamano and his team from Toyota Motor Corp. The discussion focused on the establishment of a potential automobile ancillary unit in Assam.

Sarma requested Toyota's authorities to expand its present skilling programme footprints at more institutions across the State. Sarma also met the Executive Vice President of Tokyo Electron (TEL), one of Japan's biggest chipmaker companies.

The company, which is a major player in the semiconductor supply chain, specialises in designing equipment that creates chips. Sarma invited the company to partner with Assam as he drew the attention of TEL to Assam's upcoming electronic city at Jagiroad, which is envisaged to be a centre of excellence of an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem. The Chief Minister also held a meeting with the CEO of Mizuho Securities.

He discussed extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies and facilitating investments from Japanese firms. Sarma invited the company functionaries to Advantage Assam 2.0 and explore opportunities for collaboration. He also met the Vice President of Yokogawa Electric, Yoshiaki Asakura, and discussed business opportunities in Assam.

Sarma asked the company to expand its presence in Assam and support the growing electronic and energy sectors in the state.

The Chief Minister also had a productive conversation with the Senior Vice President of JICA, Hara Shohei, and informed him about the Assam government's interests in partnering with JICA and JETRO to establish an exclusive industrial park for Japanese companies.





By-

Staff Reporter