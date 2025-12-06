CM Sarma confirms early talks on AIMS-model medical institute for Barak Valley

Hailakandi, Dec 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government has begun preliminary discussions on establishing an AIMS-model medical institute in the Barak Valley.

Speaking to the press during a seed-capital distribution programme under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Hailakandi, Sarma said internal deliberations are underway to create a counterpart to the existing AIMS in the Brahmaputra Valley.

“There is already a discussion going on that since we have an AIMS in the Brahmaputra Valley, we should have another in the Barak Valley. It’s nothing concrete as the discussion is still preliminary,” he stated.

The Chief Minister added that Patharkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul has offered a plot of land in his constituency for the proposed institute.

“Krishnendu Paul has offered land because an AIMS would require up to 1,200 bighas. We have to find out and it will take time. The process is at a very initial stage,” Sarma said.

Later, posting on a microblogging platform, Sarma reiterated that “preliminary discussions are underway to ensure world-class healthcare reaches every corner of Assam. No region will be left behind.”

The statement comes amid a series of recent government announcements, including a Rs 295-crore, 208-bed super-speciality hospital at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and the long-delayed greenfield airport project at Doloo tea estate, both of which have received the green signal.

Sarma also highlighted the Centre’s efforts to promote Assam’s cultural identity, noting that “Modi ji is popularising Assam’s Gamusa and Tea as well.”

Earlier, he ceremonially distributed Rs 10,000 cheques to 17,775 women Self-Help Group beneficiaries under the Mohila Udyomita Scheme in Hailakandi.