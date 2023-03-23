CM Sarma asks Maharashtra MLA to apologise for stray dog comments

Guwahati, March 23: Over the derogatory remarks made by MLA Bachchu Kadu where he stated “stray dogs of Maharashtra should be sent to Assam for consumption” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde where he expressed anguish over certain comments made by the MLA in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

CM Sarma advised Shinde to withdraw the comment made by the MLA and asked him to make a press statement expressing regret.





