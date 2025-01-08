CM Sarma appeals to Centre for making Assam defence corridor

New Delhi, Jan. 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government has appealed to the Centre to make Assam a supply chain for defence equipment by making it a defence corridor.

"We have appealed to the Centre to make Assam a supply chain for defence equipment. If any threat comes to the 'chicken neck', all the defence equipment should be available in Assam," Sarma said in New Delhi.

The statement given by Sarma assumes significance following reports that Pakistan and Bangladesh-based forces inimical to India's security may destabilize the Northeastern region by disrupting the supply chain at the 'chicken neck' which connects the Northeast with the rest of India.

Sarma was talking to the reporters on the sideline of a programme coinciding Advantage Assam 2.0 summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati in February.

"Assam can be a defence corridor. We have demand as well as requirements," said Sarma.

The Chief Minister further said that the maximum deployment of the army is in Jammu & Kashmir and Northeast. "After Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Assam should be the third defence corridor," he said.

Sarma said that his government is actively engaged in discussion with the Ministry of Defence for declaration of the adjoining areas of Guwahati towards Nagaon as defence corridor.

- By A Correspondent