CM Sarma announces Rs 5 Cr for Lokhimon Temple construction in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Nov 27: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday announced the construction of a Lokhimon temple at Dolamara in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district with a budget of Rs 5 crore.

The announcement came after his visit to the Lokhimon Ashram at Dolamara on Sunday, where he unveiled a statue of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek and further laid the foundation for the third main temple, Lokhimon Ashram (Sok-Phe Ah Aklam).

Along with the unveiling of the statue, the CM also paid a visit to the cemetery of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, who was the founder of the Lokhimon faith.







