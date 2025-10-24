CM Sarma announces Rs 295-Cr hospital, Dolu Airport progress for Silchar

Silchar, Oct 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday unveiled a series of major development initiatives for the Barak Valley, including the foundation laying of a Rs 295-crore, 208-bed super-speciality hospital at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Addressing the press at the Police Parade Ground in Silchar, Sarma said the foundation stone for the new hospital would be laid in the evening.

“This will be a milestone project to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Barak Valley,” he said, adding that the state government is committed to ensuring advanced medical services reach every corner of Assam.

Alongside the hospital project, Sarma also announced the commencement of other infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of an elevated corridor from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari under Phase I, and a new bridge over the Barak River at Moduraghat.

The Chief Minister also provided a key update on the much-anticipated Dolu airport project. “The proposal has already received clearance from airport authorities. It will now move to the Standing Finance Committee and then to the Cabinet. I believe all necessary processes will be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

Sarma emphasised that these projects reflect the government’s broader vision of balanced regional growth. “Barak Valley will witness a transformation in connectivity and healthcare — two critical pillars of development,” he added.

Reiterating his confidence in the government’s developmental agenda, Sarma said people would continue to support the BJP in 2026 for its focus on progress and public welfare.