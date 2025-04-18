CM Sarma announces Rs 10 cr grant for construction of theological centre in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, April 18: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the granting of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a theological centre dedicated to research on the indigenous faith of Karbi Anglong.

The announcement was made during the second edition of the Aron Barim Armu Chingrum Amaipi programme, held at Taralangso in Karbi Anglong.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the government along with council of the Sixth Schedule Area of Karbi Anglong, has been working towards the progress of the region.

“I announce an amount of Rs 10 crores for the construction of a theological centre focused on research on Aron Barim indigenous faith,” the Chief Minister said. He also announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the priests of the indigenous faith of Karbi Anglong.

The Chief Minister further announced the construction of Rongker sheds for 100 villages of Karbi Anglong.

“I promise the construction of beautiful Rongker sheds for 100 villages of Karbi Anglong by the government,” the Chief Minister added.

Urging the people, especially the youth of Karbi Anglong to preserve their indigenous religion, the Chief Minister highlighted its cultural significance.

He further added that the indigenous Karbi faith which has significantly contributed to the culture and civilization of Assam and India is a marker of the identity of the people.

“The Karbi indigenous faith, rooted in values of co-existence with nature, animism, and worship of spirits of ancestors and animals, has contributed significantly to the 5,000-year-old civilization of India. We must hold on to our religion. We can incorporate positive ideas from the outside world, but we must never let go of our land or our identity. We will keep our doors and arms open, but we will not give up our lands,” the Chief Minister said on Friday.