CM Sarma announces development push, youth schemes in Lanka & Hojai

Guwahati, March 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday outlined an array of development initiatives and welfare promises while campaigning in Lanka and Hojai.

Addressing a campaign rally in Lanka in support of BJP candidate Sibu Mishra, Sarma announced plans to strengthen educational and sports infrastructure while expanding welfare schemes for the youth.

“Once the BJP government returns to power, we will introduce a Science stream at Lanka College. We will also construct a 1,000-seat air-conditioned auditorium in Lanka town, along with two stadiums in Lanka and Kaki. The existing Lanka stadium will also be upgraded,” Sarma said.

He further assured land rights for residents in Lanka and Kaki, while highlighting financial assistance schemes aimed at youth development.

“In Lumding, we will extend the Orunodoi scheme to 10,000 more beneficiaries. Across Assam, 2 lakh youth will be provided government jobs. Additionally, we will support entrepreneurship by providing Rs 2 lakh each to 10 lakh youth after forming the government,” he stated.

Referring to previous initiatives, Sarma said that last year, around one lakh individuals had received Rs 2 lakh assistance to establish themselves, adding that the scale would be significantly expanded in the coming term.

“In Lumding constituency alone, 10,000 youth will receive Rs 2 lakh. This year, 700 beneficiaries have already received the support, and the number will rise to 10,000 next year. Under the Udyamita scheme, we have provided Rs 10,000 this year, which will be increased to Rs 25,000 in the coming year,” he added.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of early education, announcing that bicycles would be provided to students from Class V onwards to encourage academic engagement from a young age.

Later, campaigning in Rajagaon under the Hojai constituency, Sarma focused on connectivity challenges faced by residents in newly added areas following constituency delimitation.

“We are holding meetings in Rajagaon, where several panchayats Singimari, Borpathar, Borpani, Jodupathar, Ulunguri, and Bakuguri have now been included in Hojai constituency. People here face significant challenges in reaching Hojai town,” he said.

Highlighting the travel difficulties, Sarma noted that reaching Hojai currently takes nearly three hours via Kampur, Kothiyatoli, and the Srimanta Sankardev Nagar highway.

“We will change this. Once the BJP government is formed again, we will construct a bridge and develop roads. After that, the journey from Rajagaon to Hojai will be reduced to about one hour. I will personally come to inaugurate it,” he said.

He also announced plans to improve healthcare and education facilities in the region.

“We will build a well-equipped hospital in Rajagaon and establish a higher secondary school offering both Assamese and English medium education. Currently, across six panchayats, there are only two high schools and no higher secondary institution. We will also set up a college in Rajagaon too,” Sarma added.