CM Sarma announces ₹300-Cr residential colony project for AMCH

Dibrugarh, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, where he conducted a review meeting with the institution's authorities, including Principal Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati, on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by MLA Prasanta Phukan and MP Rameshwar Teli, focused on current developments and future plans for the college.

The Chief Minister announced an ambitious ₹300-crore project to construct a modern residential colony for the medical staff, saying, "The project will replace the decades-old quarters for professors, assistant professors, associate professors, and other personnel."

Principal Dr. Kakati expressed satisfaction with the meeting, noting that significant improvements had been made since the Chief Minisiter's last visit in 2022.

"The colony will be constructed in phases to ensure the staff can continue their duties without disruption. A model of the proposed colony will be shared for approval, after which construction will commence. The Chief Minister has assured us that he would visit the institution again in January 2026 to assess further progress," he added.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sarma also directed Chabua MLA Ponakan Barua to oversee the health of Satradhikar of Sri Sri Mayamara Dinjay Satra, Mukundananda Chandra Goswami, who is currently in the ICU of the Super specialty Block at AMCH. Financial assistance for the Satradhikar's treatment was also announced.