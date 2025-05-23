CM Sarma aims for ₹10L Crore GSDP by 2028; Finance Minister backs vision

New Delhi, May 23: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of extending all possible help in the ongoing growth trajectory of Assam.

The assurance was given when Sarma called on Sitharaman for an official meeting at her office in North Block in New Delhi.

“Union Finance Minister Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the State government to bolster the economy of Assam and the country as a whole and assured to extend all possible help and support in the days ahead,” said a government official privy to the meeting.

Sarma outlined Assam’s growth trajectory and the plans to build Rs 10 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2027-2028.

He also apprised Sitharaman about the rapid strides made by Assam on the economic front following a slew of initiatives by the State government.

Officials from the Union Ministry of Finance and the Government of Assam were present during the discussion.

Sarma also met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed timelines to operationalise the new IIM campus in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister reached New Delhi on Wednesday night for a six-day official visit. During his stay in the national capital, he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Power and Housing Minister Manohar Lal, NIA Director General Sadanand Date, among others.

On Saturday, Sarma will attend NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting. The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attended by the Chief Ministers of all states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

On Sunday, Sarma will attend a meeting called by BJP where Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Modi is likely to speak about Operation Sindoor, and according to people aware of the details, the Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs will be directed to launch a massive awareness drive on Operation Sindoor.

Sarma will also attend the two-day ‘Rising North East Investors Summit’ in New Delhi to be inaugurated by Modi on Friday. On the sidelines of the summit, Sarma is likely to meet the captains of industries and explore opportunities for investment in Assam.

“The meeting on May 26 will be a follow up of the Investors’ Summit held in Assam. The Chief Minister will have one-to-one interactions with the captains of industries and business heads,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat-Majuli Bridge – a 6.81 km, 2-lane bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 600.51 crore. “My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji for making this effort into a reality,” Chief Minister Sarma wrote on X.





A Correspondent