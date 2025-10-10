CM Sarma accuses Cong of neglecting Zubeen Garg probe, defends mustard oil scheme

Dibrugarh, Oct 10: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Congress party, accusing it of “living in a fool’s heaven” and failing to engage meaningfully with the justice process for late singer Zubeen Garg. He also mocked Congress leaders for ridiculing his government’s plan to provide mustard oil to poor households under ration cards after the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public event in Dibrugarh, where incentive cheques were distributed to 14,025 women beneficiaries under government welfare schemes, the Chief Minister took sharp aim at the opposition. “The Congress party is not with the justice process for Zubeen Garg. If they were, they would have advised us what to do and how to proceed. Nobody from the Congress has come forward. If they truly cared about Zubeen, they could have at least met me or given suggestions. Instead, they see his case as an electoral gateway. The Congress is living in a fool’s heaven,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid growing political debate surrounding the ongoing investigation into the sudden death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Opposition leaders have accused the government of not handling the case transparently, a claim Sarma dismissed as baseless and politically motivated.

Turning his attention to Congress’ criticism of the government’s welfare announcements, particularly the proposal to distribute mustard oil through ration cards, Sarma said the opposition was “mocking the poor” while being detached from Assam’s cultural and economic realities. “For the last few days, Congress leaders have mocked us on social media for giving mustard oil to poor people,” he said.

Taking a personal dig at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma remarked, “This morning, I researched and found that in England, people consume sunflower oil. Both of Gaurav Gogoi’s children live in England and are British citizens, so they cannot understand the value of mustard oil. The party that once fought British colonialism now wants to go under English influence.”

The Chief Minister asserted that the BJP-led government’s welfare initiatives were designed to uplift and empower the economically weaker sections, contrasting them with what he described as the Congress’ “politics of convenience and elitism.” “Our government’s mission is to ensure that the poorest of the poor benefit directly from development. The Congress, on the other hand, indulges only in political opportunism,” he said.

Friday’s event in Dibrugarh marked another outreach effort under Sarma’s push to expand the reach of social welfare schemes across Assam, with the Chief Minister reiterating his commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive development.

By blending sharp political critique with policy defence, Sarma’s address signaled the ruling party’s intent to keep both governance and opposition rhetoric firmly in the spotlight as Assam approaches the 2026 Assembly elections.