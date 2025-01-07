CM reaches out to global investors at Ambassadors’ Roundtable in Delhi

Guwahati, Jan 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reached out to foreign investors during an Ambassadors’ Roundtable in Delhi, continuing his efforts to attract participation for February's "Advantage Assam 2.0: The Investment and Infrastructure Summit".

The event saw the participation of High Commissioners and Ambassadors from 36 countries, divided across three sessions. Detailing the response from attendees, Sarma said, "They have shown enthusiasm. Our delegation will also engage with industries in their respective countries during upcoming visits, and officials have assured they will facilitate such interactions."

Facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, the roundtable included representatives from Southeast Asia, Nordic nations, and developed countries such as Japan and Korea.





Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Singapore’s High Commissioner, HC Wong (Source: @SGinIndia / X)

Offering support, Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, remarked that the EU would “continue to play an active role” in supporting Assam’s development.

"#EU will continue to play an active role & support in NorthEast development with Assam at the centre," Delphin posted on a micro-blogging platform.

The summit also secured its first partner country, Singapore, after the country's High Commissioner, HC Wong, made the announcement on social media. "Singapore will be the first partner country for the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit in February 2025. Look forward to further cooperation," Wong wrote.

Tuesday marked the second day of a six-day roadshow leading up to the two-day summit, scheduled for February 25-26. On Monday, the Chief Minister kicked off the tour in Mumbai, extending invitations to top industrialists to attend the event.