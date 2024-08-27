CM puts onus on local MLAs for Hindu safety; calls for unified legal boycott against rapists

Guwahati, Aug 27: In a fierce session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered a two-pronged approach to tackle the state’s escalating issues of crime against women and minorities.

His proposals came in response to raucous criticisms from the Opposition, particularly the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which has been raising concerns about the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

Addressing the House, Sarma directed sharp criticism towards local legislators, particularly from constituencies where Hindus are minorities.

Putting the onus on local legislators, he said that local MLAs should be more proactive in ensuring the safety of their constituents.

“In places like Barpeta and Dhubri, if crimes occur against minority Hindus, it is imperative for the local MLA to take immediate action. I have sent Jayanta Malla Baruah to handle such cases in those areas but local MLAs failed to visit the affected areas,” Sarma claimed.

The Chief Minister’s comments highlighted a perceived lack of empathy from local representatives, which he claimed worsens the problem.

“If MLAs showed compassion towards the Hindu population in Lower and Central Assam, the situation would improve,” he added.

In addition to addressing local legislative failures, Sarma proposed a plan to combat the rising incidents of sexual violence.

He suggested creating an environment where advocates from the same community as the accused would refrain from defending them in court.

“We need to send a strong message from the House - if the accused in a case like the Dhing incident is from a particular community, lawyers from that community should not represent them; and this must apply to the Hindus as well,” Sarma stated, addressing Dhing legislator Imanul Islam in the House.

Sarma's proposal aims to tackle the issue of sexual violence by fostering communal harmony and increasing accountability. “By implementing this approach, we can make significant strides towards eradicating rape from our state,” Sarma claimed.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amidst heightened tension in the Assembly, where the Opposition has been criticising the government for its handling of crimes against women and alleged atrocities against minorities.

As the autumn session of the Assam Assembly continues, the effectiveness and implications of Sarma’s proposed measures will likely to remain a focal point of discussion and scrutiny.