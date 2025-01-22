CM proposes Japanese Industrial Township in Jagiroad during Tokyo roadshow

Guwahati, Jan. 22: Assam may soon host a Japanese industrial township near the upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor facility by TATA Electronics in Jagiroad.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed the idea during his keynote address at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, where he spoke about the growing Indo-Japan relationship and expressed his eagerness to further strengthen the economic ties.

"We are willing to propose the establishment of a Japanese industrial township near Jagiroad, where TATA Electronics is building a semiconductor facility. This township will be a beacon of innovation and manufacturing excellence, driven by Assamese hospitality," said Sarma, addressing over 160 Japanese business leaders during the Japan leg of the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow on Wednesday.

The proposed township, Sarma explained, is expected to cater specifically to Japanese businesses, offering a green-powered environment in line with Assam’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the township will be designed to meet the needs of Japanese entrepreneurs, providing the right infrastructure for growth and innovation.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that India is already home to 1,500 Japanese companies and that Assam is eager to welcome more Japanese enterprises.

Promoting Assam as a potential investment hub, Sarma cited the state's impressive 12.4% growth rate and a $3 billion production-linked incentives scheme as key drivers of economic development.

Sarma also addressed the growing potential of Assam and Northeast as a strategic gateway between India and Southeast Asian nations.

"If Delhi is the capital of India, Assam and the Northeast region are the gateway of India to Southeast Asia and vice versa. This is a very important geographical position," he said.

The “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit”, which is the focus of Sarma’s visit to Japan, aims to serve as a transformative platform for government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) connections, he added.

Earlier in the day, Sarma was warmly welcomed by the Assamese diaspora upon his arrival in Japan. Before beginning his official engagements, he also paid homage to Pujya Bapu at Edogawa Ward in Tokyo.

“His enduring message of peace, non-violence, and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon of hope for the world,” Sarma wrote on a popular micro-blogging platform.