CM plays down fears over China’s Brahmaputra dam, says Centre best placed to assess

Guwahati, July 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tried to alleviate fears on China's move to construct the world's largest dam on Brahmaputra and said he does not foresee any immediate cause of worry as the river gets most of its waters from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a hospital inauguration in Guwahati, Sarma said the exact impact of the massive dam is not properly known as different theories are being floated, and hoped that the Centre must be in touch with China on the matter.

"I am not immediately worried because Brahmaputra is a mighty river and it is not dependent on a single source (of water)," Sarma told the press.

When asked about the possible downstream impact of the dam on Assam, he said it is not yet known whether it will be good or bad.

"Brahmaputra gets most of its waters from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and the rainwater and other forms of water from our state itself," he added.

The CM further said that there are two scientific views floated regarding the dam by China.

"First -- if Brahmaputra's flow is disturbed by China, then there may be less water and consequently biodiversity will be affected. But there is also a counter view that if less water comes; it will also act as a flood cushioning. So, I don't know which one is correct," he added.

Sarma opined that the Centre is a better judge on this topic and it will take a call on this.

"I am sure that they (Centre) must already be having a discussion with China or will have a discussion with the neighbouring country," he added.

China, on Saturday, formally started the construction of a USD 167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the border with India in Arunachal Pradesh.

