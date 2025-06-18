CM moots roadmap to make BCPL self-reliant; seeks permanent fix without govt aid

Dibrugarh, June 18: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his administration is working on a permanent solution for making Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) sustainable without government assistance.

"There are many challenges and we have been discussing those," Sarma told the press, during the last day of this three-day visit to Upper Assam, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the project will be closed down if government help is not provided. "Both the central and state governments are now helping. But we have to think of a permanent solution," he added.

The BCPL is the largest petrochemical complex in the Northeast. Under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it was commissioned in January, 2016.

The plant produces and transports various grades of high-quality polymers across the country. GAIL (India) Limited, its major shareholder, is marketing the products of BCPL.

Sarma said the company had asked for land at Paradip in Odisha for its use and the state government is trying to obtain it.

"Replacing CISF with Assam Police (as the force securing the installation) will save Rs 8-9 crore, and we have issued instructions for the purpose. We are also in talks with a group to make the finished products here as it will strengthen the industry," he added.

The project at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh is an outcome of the 1985 Assam Accord, aimed at the socio-economic development of the entire northeastern region.

Asked about the schedule for elections of various autonomous councils, Sarma said the Bodoland Territorial Council polls will be held in September.

It will be followed by Silchar Municipal Corporation elections in October, and polls for Mising and Sonowal autonomous councils in November-December.

Regarding Mottock and Moran autonomous bodies' polls, Sarma said amendments are needed to the existing laws to ensure that people of only the respective communities can vote.

"The cabinet will soon approve the amendments. These are sensitive topics, hence we do not want to rush them. We are taking it slow to ensure there are no problems," the chief minister added.

PTI