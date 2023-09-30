CM-Level Talks Resume on Meghalaya-Assam Border Dispute in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 30: As discussions concerning the border between Meghalaya and Assam persist, the Chief Minister's Level Talk taking place on Saturday in Guwahati.

Scheduled for 11 am at the State Guest House in Khanapara, Assam, this meeting will bring together Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, and Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting marks the initiation of the second phase of discussions at the Chief Minister's Level, aimed at addressing the ongoing Border Talks between the two states.

In the first phase, both states successfully reached an understanding and resolved disputes in six out of the 12 contested areas.

However, the second phase involves areas considered to be more intricate and challenging. The six remaining areas of contention include Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.

These areas are expected to be at the forefront of discussions as the Chief Ministers strive to find resolutions in the ongoing border disputes.