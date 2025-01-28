CM lays foundation stones for four flyovers in Dibrugarh, aiming for major infrastructure boost

Dibrugarh, Jan 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stones for four flyovers in Dibrugarh district during a ceremony held in the evening on Sunday.

The event was held on Mancotta Road near the Dibrugarh Doordarshan Kendra.

The proposed flyovers include the Amolapatty Chariali flyover spanning 1,479 metres at an estimated Rs 158 crore, the Mancotta Road flyover measuring 814 metres at an estimated Rs 84 crore, the Lahowal-Bordubi-Tinsukia Road flyover connecting the Old NH-37 junction with a length of 1,486 metres at an estimated Rs 72 crore, and the Lezai Kalakhowa Road flyover extending 651 metres with a budget of Rs 62 crore.

The Chief Minister reiterated the State Government's commitment to transform the city into the State's second capital with comprehensive infrastructure development. As part of the expansion of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Assam Legislative Assembly complex, he said that MLA quarters would also be constructed.

The event was attended by Power and Skill Development Minister Prasanta Phukan, Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Lahoal MLA Binod Hazarika and Assam Tourism Development Corporation chairperson Rituparna Baruah, among others.

In the late evening, the Chief Minister paid a visit to the ongoing third Tai Ethnic Festival in Tengakhat and ex-pressed happiness and pride on witnessing the colourful traditions and culture of the Tai communities.