CM lays foundation for state's 2nd ropeway, unveils vehicle testing station in Biswanath

Biswanath, March 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for the state’s second ropeway, connecting Biswanath Ghat to Umatumuni River Island, and inaugurated an automatic driving testing station in the district.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister announced that the government has allocated Rs 60 crore for the ropeway project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“In a year and a half, the people of Biswanath will have the state’s second ropeway after Guwahati,” he declared.

The ropeway, once operational, will transport passengers between Biswanath Ghat and Umatumuni River Island in approximately three minutes one way, enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

Earlier in the day, before laying the foundation for the ropeway, Sarma inaugurated a state-of-the-art automatic driving testing station.

Built at a cost of Rs 17 crore, the facility is designed to test the fitness of buses and trucks operating in and around the district and will issue fitness certificates accordingly.

Highlighting the station’s significance, the Chief Minister said it would play a crucial role in reducing road accidents.

“Every commercial vehicle must undergo a fitness check twice within eight years, while private vehicles must do so every 15 years. This station will facilitate these checks, and the certification details will be accessible through the government’s Vahan portal,” he explained.

The station has the capacity to test up to 300 vehicles daily. Additionally, it will offer soft skills training, including basic Hindi and English language courses, aimed at enhancing job opportunities for local youth.

“This initiative will help our young people secure employment outside the state and earn better livelihoods,” Sarma added.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister further announced plans to establish a medical college and a full-fledged sports stadium in Biswanath, equipped with modern amenities.

He also proposed establishing a BSc Nursing College in the district to enhance skill development among the youth and expressed hope of building a GNM school and a paramedical institute in the region.

“Our government stands by its promises. We deliver on our commitments and will continue to do so in the future,” he asserted, declaring, “I will either fulfill my promises or die trying.”

He also informed the public that construction of the much-anticipated Kanaklata University in Gohpur will commence in the next three months.

“When all these projects—be it the Rs 12,000-crore Gohpur-Numaligarh underwater tunnel, the ropeway, the Kanaklata University, or the medical college—come to fruition, Biswanath will emerge as a major attraction,” Sarma concluded.