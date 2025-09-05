CM launches tea tourism project, heritage bungalow transformed into luxury hotel

Guwahati, Sept 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a new project to promote tea tourism in the state.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), seeks to transform tea gardens into major tourist attractions.

As part of the project, the heritage bungalow of the Durrung Tea Estate in Sonitpur has been converted into a luxury hotel by the Postcard Hotel Group.

After inspecting the property, Sarma said such ventures will play a pivotal role in boosting tourism and showcasing Assam’s tea heritage.

“Tea tourism will not only highlight the state’s tea legacy, lush greenery, and the unique lifestyle of garden workers to the world, but also generate jobs for local youth, encourage cottage industries, and promote local culture,” he said.

The chief minister revealed that the luxury hotel has already received an overwhelming response.

“From October to December, the hotel is fully booked. Visitors from outside Assam have made advance bookings at Rs 30,000 per day, which is a huge success for us,” Sarma noted, adding that several prominent personalities have already stayed at the property.









With inputs from PTI