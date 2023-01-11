CM launches Jio's 5G services in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched Jio’s 5G services in Guwahati. The CM launched the service at a programme today in Janata Bhavan.

He said that the launch has opened limitless opportunities for the people of Assam. The Chief Minister is of the view that this will bring a revolutionary transformation in every sector of the state’s economy and social life.

While lauding Team Jio, Chief Minister Sarma said that apart from their existing investment of 9500 crores, Jio has additionally invested over 2500 crores for work in progress for deploying the 5G network in Assam.

He also expressed hope that Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and block of Assam in a speedy manner.

Apart from the launch, Jio has also initiated free 5G services at Kamakhya temple to help visiting pilgrims and tourists.



Stating that India’s 5G technology was developed with completely indigenous technology, Sarma said this also gave the world a strong message about India’s successful stride in the field of technology.

He has urged the youngsters to make the best use of this technology to grow bigger by converting their ideas into reality.

The Chief Minister has also mentioned that the 5G technology will have a positive impact in different sectors such as education, health, agriculture, manufacturing, and industry etc.

