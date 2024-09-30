CM launches Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijaan, claims promise to support 2 L youth fulfilled

Guwahati, Sept 30: With the distribution of Rs 75,000 to 25,000 selected youth at the launch of Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijaan (CMAAA) at Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, the government has claimed to have fulfilled its promise of providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to over 2 lakh youth in the state.

“We have provided government jobs to over 1.5 lakh individuals in recent months, and today, we have included another 25,000 youth under the CMAAA, equipping them with financial support to become self-reliant,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He announced that an additional 75,000 youth would benefit from the scheme in its second phase, “thus meeting the promises made during the 2021 elections,” he said.

Under the CMAAA scheme, each beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 2 lakh to support their entrepreneurial ventures. On Monday, 25,000 recipients were granted Rs 75,000, with an additional Rs 25,000 to be disbursed following a three-day training session by November.

The remaining Rs 1 lakh will be released once the government is assured of effective utilization of the initial funds.

"The CMAAA scheme is unique; it offers assistance in two ways—Rs 1 lakh as non-refundable government support and Rs 1 lakh as a bank loan. Successful ventures will also be eligible for support under the PM MUDRA Scheme," Sarma explained.

Additionally, the scheme includes a built-in training module to equip beneficiaries with essential skills.

“A batch of highly trained individuals has been engaged as CM Fellows, who will guide the selected entrepreneurs in running their business & training was also arranged to provide all-round support. This will ensure sustainability of the venture by the entrepreneurs,” the Chief Minister posted on social media.

The programme aims to provide a total subsidy grant of Rs 510 crore to support various sectors, including agriculture, fisheries.