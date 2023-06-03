CM lauds joint effort of Cachar-Karimganj police to stop drugs menace

Silchar, Jun 3: In a joint operation on the war against drugs, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta along with his Karimganj district counterpart Partha Pratim Das seized a truck and recovered heroin.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the press on Friday evening that heroin weighing 1.4 kg was recovered from the truck at Chengkurie area on the outskirts of Silchar.

A 33-year-old man from Puamara in Karimganj has been arrested.

The market value of the seized heroin which was kept in a secret chamber in the truck is worth Rs 10 crore, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa lauded the efforts of Cachar and Karimganj police in nabbing the foul players. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said," In a joint operation, @cacharpolice & @karimganjpolice seized 100 soap cases containing 1.4 kg Heroin at Sincoorie Road, Silchar. One accused has been apprehended. Commendable teamwork @assampolice. Keep up the good work."