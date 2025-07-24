CM kicks off Rs 200-Cr overhaul at Dibrugarh University, calls for future-ready curricula

Guwahati, July 24: Dibrugarh University received a major boost on Thursday with the launch of new projects worth over Rs 200 crore aimed at upgrading its academic, residential, and research infrastructure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a tour of Upper Assam, laid the foundation stone for the projects, which are being implemented under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant and the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

“These projects will be completed within the next two years. PM-USHA is a visionary initiative to ensure academic excellence and student welfare. We are laying the foundation for the kind of educational environment Assam needs for the future,” Dr Sarma said, in his address.

Urging universities in the state to modernise, the Chief Minister called for phasing out irrelevant courses and outdated ideologies.

He stressed that departments such as Environmental Studies and Language Studies must align with market demands.

“Students from departments like Environmental Science and Linguistics often come to me seeking jobs. But where will the jobs come from if our economy doesn’t grow at 15% annually?” he asked.

He noted that Assam currently ranks 17th in terms of economic contribution, placing it close to states like Bihar and Punjab.

To improve this standing, he stressed the need for accelerated industrialisation and skilled manpower development.

He cited examples from Tezpur and Dibrugarh universities and urged educational institutions to align research and curricula with real-world challenges and emerging industries.

“If our colleges continue teaching conventional subjects without adapting to new realities, our students will remain unemployed,” he said.

Dr Sarma also shared insights from his recent visits to Japan and South Korea, where both countries expressed interest in hiring skilled manpower from Assam — particularly if youth are trained in local languages such as Japanese.

“They told me they can hire five lakh people from Assam if we can train them. Everything in Japan is robot-driven. If we don’t modernise our education system, we’ll be denying our youth global opportunities,” he said.

The Chief Minister also encouraged Economics Departments to study the 15th Finance Commission’s memoranda from various states.

“Assam's memorandum asks for more funds. Karnataka’s says they don’t need any. That’s where we must reach — from asking for help to becoming self-reliant,” he added.

He further hinted at upcoming projects at Assam Medical College (AMC) and noted that funds have been earmarked for new residential and hostel facilities across the state.

A second phase worth Rs 50 crore for Dibrugarh University is also under consideration.

“Assam must now focus on producing competitive, industry-ready manpower that can contribute to the national economy by 2047. If we do not adapt, we risk falling behind permanently,” he concluded.