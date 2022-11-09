CM inaugurates Northeast's largest-ever cold storage facility in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Northeast's largest-ever cold storage facility in Chaygaon along with a fruit processing centre in Paneri, on Tuesday.

The facility has a storage capacity of 5,000 MT and was built at a cost of Rs 24.75 crores by the state government.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "Inaugurated North East's biggest cold storage with 5,000-MT capacity at Chaygaon, which will augment our agri-infrastructure. This facility, built at a cost of Rs 24.75 cr will result in huge savings for our farmers, who lose part of their produce due to a lack of storage facilities."

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally at Chhaygaon, CM Sarma stated that the inauguration of the cold storage with 5,000-MT capacity and the fruit processing centre at Paneri marks a new chapter in Assam's agriculture sector.

He is certain that the food processing and proper packaging of agricultural produce will lead to economic transformation in our state.

The Assam CM also emphasised on the planting of high-value trees like sal, agar, teak, and other plants at home to reap economic benefits.

In his speech, the CM further said that the State Government will hike MSP for paddy to Rs 2,006, bring 9 lakh more people under Orunodoi's ambit from next month, and distribute 52 lakh ration cards from January next year.

He also promised to provide free medical treatment to ration card holders up to Rs 5 lakhs and set up 25 new colleges next year.

