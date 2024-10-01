CM hints at classical language status for Assamese, says in ‘constant touch’ with PM

Guwahati, Oct. 1: Assamese language might soon be granted the prestigious status of a classical language.

On Tuesday, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at this possibility, revealing that his government is pushing for the recognition in regular communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through a social media post, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the proposal.

"...I am sure that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give serious consideration to our request," Sarma wrote.

The move, he said, goes beyond the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee, which had outlined various measures to protect the Assamese language but did not mention classical language status.

Earlier on September 25, after a key meeting with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) regarding Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the state government pledged to implement 52 recommendations across the areas of land, culture, and language rights.

Sarma's latest efforts for Assamese recognition as a classical language can be seen as an extension of this cultural safeguarding initiative.

The status of a classical language brings several key benefits, including international awards for significant contributors, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for the study of the language, and grants for Professional Chairs at Central universities.

So far, six languages—Tamil (2004), Sanskrit (2005), Kannada (2008), Telugu (2008), Malayalam (2013), and Odia (2014)—have been granted classical language status in India. If Assamese is accorded this recognition, it will join the ranks of these prestigious languages.